"Hope both 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Singham Again' become successful": Director Anees Bazmee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again', two of the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2024, clashed with each other at the box office this Diwali.

Both films saw a huge footfall and garnered positive responses from the audience so far.

Speaking with ANI, director Anees Bazmee, who helmed the third part of horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', expressed happiness over receiving praise for his work.

"It's my birthday today and it is the best birthday gift I could ever get. I am happy that audience is loving our film. I personally go to theatres and watch films with audience. I love to see their live reactions," he said.

Anees Bazmee also shared his views on the clash of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with 'Singham Again'.

"I don't consider it a 'clash'. Both films released on the same day.I hope both do good business and become successful," he added.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

On the other hand, 'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor