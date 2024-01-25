Hope February is lucky for me again": Bhumi Pednekar on her next 'Bhakshak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar is ready to wow her fans again with her new avatar in the upcoming crime thriller 'Bhakshak'. She has had incredible February successes right since her debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' as an actor and now Bhumi hopes the same for 'Bhakshak'.

In the film, Bhumi plays a dogged underdog journalist who takes on a giant of a villain exploiting young girls at a women's shelter.

The actor has had incredible February successes right since her debut as an actor and now she hopes the same for 'Bhakshak'.

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015 and made a mark for herself in Bollywood through her determination and commitment that set her apart.

Sharing her thoughts, Bhumi said, "For me, the month of February has been most special ever since my debut as an actor. My first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in February and it got me so much love, acclaim and respect that it cemented my position as an envelope pushing actor in the industry. It was a true disruptor of a project. I couldn't believe the outpouring of appreciation coming my way for my first film and I will be forever indebted to this film for giving me a dream start to my film career."

"My film Badhaai Do also released in Feb. It was a game-changing film of my career and for the film industry as we openly celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community and their rights. It was also special for me because I stood up for something I truly believed in and was proudly vocal about it. Again, like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I was flooded with love. The praise, the countless Best Actress awards, the opportunities that were unlocked because of Badhaai Do is stuff that dreams are made of," she added."

Bhumi is all set to don never-seen-before avatar in Bhakshak, said, "Now, Bhakshak is slated to release on Feb 9th. It is one of the most important films that I have done in my career and I hope that the project, my director Pulkit and I get the same amount of love that I had received for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Do. I hope February is again lucky for me and I manage to deliver a performance that people will remember forever."

Helmed by Pulkit, 'Bhakshak' stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from February 9.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will also be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor