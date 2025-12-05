“Hope I Come Every Year”, Prabhas Wins Hearts at ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Screening in Japan

The greatest actor of all time Prabhas recently made a much-anticipated visit to Japan to attend a special screening of the highly acclaimed film "Baahubali: The Epic," for the official release in Japan on December 12th. This film is a unique cinematic feat, as it merges the two parts of the Baahubali saga, "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" into one epic presentation, giving audiences a seamless and immersive experience of the beloved story.

At the special screening, Prabhas captured everyone’s hearts not just with his on-screen charisma, but also with his genuine humility and warm interactions. After the film, he addressed the audience with a heartfelt smile, leaving fans overwhelmed with joy and admiration. His presence and demeanor reflected a deep respect and affection for his Japanese fans, who have long awaited his visit.

In a touching moment, Prabhas thanked the fans in Japan, saying, "Thanks for the love. After Baahubali, Rajamouli Garu, Shobhu Garu, Lakshmi Garu (his wife), so everybody was speaking about you so beautifully, such beautiful fans, emotional people. And from last 10 years, I'm hearing about Japan so much. So finally, I see you all. Thank you." His words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the connection the film and its team have formed with fans across the world.

He expressed his excitement about fulfilling a long-cherished dream by visiting Japan and assured his fans of his affection, saying, "It's my dream coming to Japan and love you. And hope like Lakshmi Garu, I also come every year and meet you.” Prabhas’ visit and the release of "Baahubali: The Epic" in Japan mark a significant milestone in bridging Indian cinema with Japanese audiences, celebrating the global impact of this epic masterpiece.

Looking ahead, Prabhas is gearing up for a mega lineup of exciting films that include the much-anticipated projects The Rajasaab, Spirit, Fauzi, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and Kalki 2898 Ad Part 2, promising fans a thrilling cinematic journey in the coming years.