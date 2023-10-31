"Hope it become best mall in the world": Nita Ambani at Jio World Plaza launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani on Tuesday arrived at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Expressing her excitement at the event, Nita Ambani said, "Jio World Plaza is not only going to be the best mall in India but I hope it will become the best mall in the world. Definitely, we are really looking forward to it...Today is an ode to all the Indian designers and our arts & artisans also."

According to a press release by Reliance Jio, located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on November 1.

The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

Talking about the Jio World Plaza at the grand event, Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited said, "I am very excited to open the next step of our Jio World Centre - a vision that my mother set out for bringing the best in the world to India and taking the best in India to the world..."

JWP is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area.

The retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also feature renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

The Plaza's structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, was brought to life through a collaboration between TVS, a prestigious international architecture and design firm headquartered in the United States, and the Reliance team.

The shopping concourse is adorned with meticulously placed sculptural columns, creating a visual thread that weaves design continuity into the space. Marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and artful lighting come together to establish a backdrop that epitomizes the essence of luxury.

Services like personal shopping assistance, VIP concierge, taxi-on-call, wheelchair services, hands-free shopping with baggage drop, butler service, and baby strollers amplify the Plaza's commitment to the consumer.

With Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Limited has set the benchmark for luxury and innovation in India's retail landscape.

