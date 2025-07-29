"Hope it works": Big B says he's still learning Instagram in light-hearted video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Big B seems to be trying to get the hang of Instagram after years of being an active user on platforms like X and Tumblr.

On Tuesday, he shared a light-hearted video on his Instagram Story, where he can be seen dressed in an orange jacket and a matching bandana as he tries to understand how to use the app properly.

The short video, filmed like a selfie, captures the actor's trademark humor and curiosity.

"So, I am just going to educate you on how to work Instagram, and I hope it works," Big B says in the video, leaving fans amused.

Take a look

While the actor has been active on other platforms for years, his effort to learn a newer medium like Instagram shows his interest in staying connected with fans across generations.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the new season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The new season of KBC will kick off on August 11 on Sony TV. Recently, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) completed 25 years. The show first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly became one of India's most popular TV programs.

On July 3, 2000, the very first broadcast of KBC took place. "Goodness, 25 years just went by. Kuch pata hi nahi chala, aur 25 varsh, saal guzar gaye" (Didn't even realize, and 25 years just went by), read his blog post. KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career.

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and more.

