Hope My Involvement Will Inspire Boys and Girls": Pankaj Tripathi Associates with Khelo India Youth Games as the Driving Force Face of Bihar

Pankaj Tripathi, associates with Khelo India Youth Games, marking one of the biggest sporting events the state is witnessing that is witnessing sports people from across India participating. The opening ceremony is noted for its grandeur, and Pankaj Tripathi is invited as the driving force face of Bihar to champion this landmark initiative. The Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar are drawing an unprecedented turnout, making them the largest sports celebration the state has ever experienced with athletes from across the nation partaking. Budding athletes from every corner of India are coming together to compete, showcase their talents, and fuel a new wave of enthusiasm for sports among the youth.

Pankaj Tripathi, deeply rooted in the culture and spirit of Bihar, speaks passionately about his role and the significance of hosting these landmark games. "It is an absolute honour for me to associate with Khelo India Youth Games here in my home state. To see these games being held in Bihar fills me with immense pride. Huge congratulations to the government of Bihar and the sports authorities for the landmark event. Encouraging our youth to pursue sports is not just about building physical strength, it’s about nurturing discipline, resilience, and self-belief. I hope that my involvement as the driving force face of Bihar will inspire young boys and girls to dream big, stay active, and represent Bihar and India with passion and pride."