"Hope that audience will appreciate this film": Arjun Rampal overwhelmed with response to 'Crakk' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Actor Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the 'Crakk' trailer, hoping that the audience will appreciate the film.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Rampal said, "I was always happy, even while shooting for the film. Now the film is about to release, and the result we have got is amazing. I hope that the audience will appreciate this film a lot."

Vidyut also shared his feelings and said, "We are very excited. And happy with the response to the trailer."

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut treated fans to the trailer video and captioned it, "Crakk the Emotion behind the Action! Watch #CRAKK - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa in theaters on 23rd February!"

The trailer showcased Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in action mode.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

The actor also gave a big surprise at the trailer launch by launching a game that is themed across Crakk.

'Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa' is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

