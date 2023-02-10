Hope to add my touch to Black Widow through my voice

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan said she wanted to contribute to the iconic superhero Black Widow and found the perfect opportunity with Marvel's Wastelanders, the upcoming Audible Original podcast series.

The Hindi-language series hails from Audible, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content, and will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024.

The audio epic, which was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021, is made up of six seasons -- Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom" and "Marvel’s Wastelanders, which will culminate the epic series with a stunning finale.

Kareena said when she read the story of the audio series, she was able to relate with Black Widow.When I got the script, I knew why they wanted me to play her as I resonated with her completely. I think Black Widow is fierce, powerful, intelligent, I won't say manipulative but she knows when she has to make her moves.

Her husband, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, voices Peter Quill aka Star-Lord alongside Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom and Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright.

Saif, 52, said essaying Star-Lord in the audio series turned out to be a phenomenal experience for him.Star-Lord, a beloved and roguishly charming hero’s story is an against-all-odds story of survival and redemption. It’s been a lot of fun to bring this iconic role and story alive through my voice - Star-Lord’s journey in Marvel’s Wastelanders will be imagined differently by every person who hears it. It's a great creative collaboration with the entire team, he said.