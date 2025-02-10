"Hope to bring street racing to Goa": Actor John Abraham expresses excitement for motorsports ahead of Indian Racing Festival 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 10 : Actor John Abraham reached Goa to promote the Indian Racing Festival 2025 on Sunday. The event is expected to take place in the state in November.

The Indian Racing Festival 2025, conceived by Racing Promotions Pvt. Limited (RPPL) is a franchise-based motorsports league which is set to take place across India from August to November, as per Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman of RPPL.

In an interaction withon Sunday, John who is also the owner of the motorsports team Goa Races under the banner JA Racing expressed his enthusiasm for street racing in Goa.

"We have come here for the Indian Racing League, we have the Goa team..we are very excited to be here. We hope the state Tourism Minister supports street racing. We have got the preliminary permission from the Tourism department. We are hoping to fulfil it and bring racing to Goa" said John

The actor also shared the reason for selecting Goa as his franchise team for motorsports racing.

"Everybody knows I love motorcycles and I love cars. In fact, Goa holds fond memories for me because my film 'Dhoom' happened in Goa. So it's just coming back home for me. I think my most emotional and natural trip was to Goa, and I said no, it has to be Goa, which is why we're here" said John.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhoom' actor will be next seen in the film 'Diplomat'. The makers recently released the teaser of the film.

It offered a sneak peek into the world of high-stakes diplomacy, where words become weapons and intellect takes centre stage.

Starring John Abraham in a role that diverges from his usual action-packed performances, the film is set to showcase a side of the actor that fans haven't seen before.

Joining John in key roles are Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra, an ensemble cast that promises to deliver an intense and dramatic experience.

The film is based on a true story that shook the nation, offering viewers a gripping tale of power, patriotism, and strategy.

'The Diplomat' will be released in theatres on March 7, 2025.

