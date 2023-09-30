“Hope you’re happy”: Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ turns 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Actor Disha Patani remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of their film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' 7th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a clip from the movie featuring herself and Sushant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx0WMozqwmf/

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema🙏🌸 Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard🤍 life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace😢🖤”

As soon as she shared the video, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Phenomenal scene ..🙌🙌🙌 both of you are so good … 👏👏👏.”

One of the users wrote, “One of the finest scenes from this movie 🎥”

Another commented, “Miss u SSR 😢.”

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' biopic is on one of the most celebrated cricketers in our country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film was released in 2016 and saw the late Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the role of Dhoni. It also starred Kiara Advani.

Disha, with her girl-next-door appeal and million-dollar smile, instantly became the talk of the town. Her chemistry with Sushant was widely appreciated.

The biopic turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Sushant's career, who went on to receive several nominations in the Best Actor category at that year's awards ceremonies for his performance in the film.

In this Sushant won the audience's hearts with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Many left spellbound, some were even confused about whether they watched Sushant or Dhoni on screen, clearly proving what a great actor Sushant was. From Dhoni's walk to the way he talks, Sushant took note of everything and that was beautifully depicted in the film.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

