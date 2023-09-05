“Hoped I could do a film that families would love to see!”: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film ‘The Great Indian Family’ which also stars Manushi Chillar in the lead role.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

While talking about doing a family entertainer film, Vicky said, “I remember when I was growing up, some of my favourite memories were about us as a family going to a theatre and watching a film that we all could enjoy together. I used to look forward to such films because it became an event for my family. It was just a lovely experience, an unforgettable one.”

The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!

Vicky added, “So, when I decided to become an actor, I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see. I wanted to deliver the same experience that I got. I’m really proud to be a part of a family entertainer like TGIF because of the beautiful message that it will deliver to audiences.”

Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in the film.

Recently, the makers of ‘TGIF’ unveiled the first track of the film ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ which received decent responses from the audience.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.

Talking about his character Bhajan Kumar in the film, Vicky shared, “I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in our quirky family entertainer The Great Indian Family and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this character in the film!”

Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ which showcases story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

