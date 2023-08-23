"Hopefully holiday on moon may not be far off," says Chiranjeevi as Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander successfully touches down on moon

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 : The entire nation is beaming with pride as India created history by becoming the first country to land on the South Pole of lunar surface.

On this significant achievement, veteran actor Chiranjeevi expressed happiness, hailing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its moon mission.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, " An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !!This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come."

An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 🚀 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! 👏👏👏 History is Made today!! 👏👏👏 I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !! This clearly… pic.twitter.com/tALCJWM0HU — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2023

"Hopefully a Holiday on Moon may not be far off," he added.

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 module 'Vikram' on Wednesday evening comes days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region and after India's own failed attempt in 2019.

The scheduled timing for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), was 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of Vikram lander at 1745 IST.ISRO had been releasing a series of up-close images of the moon, assisting the lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

Historically, spacecraft missions to the Moon have primarily targeted the equatorial region due to its favourable terrain and operating conditions. However, the lunar south pole presents a vastly different and more challenging terrain compared to the equatorial regionThe spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it was through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.

Ever since the July 14 launch, ISRO had been maintaining that the health of the spacecraft remained “normal”.On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit with multiple key manoeuvres thereafter.

Then on August 17, the mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

Upon landing, the lander and the rover were to operate for one lunar day. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor