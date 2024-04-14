"Horrific and condemnable": Pooja Bhatt on firing outside Salman Khan's residence, calls for more security in Bandra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Actor Pooja Bhatt recently took to her social media handle and expressed strong disappointment over the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra this morning.

The actress took to her X account on Sunday and wrote, "Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary."

https://x.com/PoojaB1972/status/1779384051373404331

Earlier in the day, two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of Salman in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am.

According to police officials, three rounds were fired. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation, they said.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone and provided him with security relief.

Shinde also discussed this with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan, has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

