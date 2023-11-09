Horror series 'The Village,' release date out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Makers of the upcoming series 'The Village' unveiled its poster on Thursday with the announcement of the release date.

The official page of Prime Video took to Instagram and announced the date of the upcoming Tamil horror series.

The post read, "Dare to venture into 'the village' where darkness holds the secrets! #TheVillageOnPrime, Nov 24."

'The Village' is a horror series based on Asvin Srivatsangam's, Vivek Rangachari's, and Shamik Dasgupta's graphic horror novel of the same name, which was first released by Yali Dream Works in 2008.

The show is about a man who goes on a terrifying rescue attempt to save his family. B S Radhakrishnan produced the series, which was written and conceived by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan.

Creative producer and director of the movie, Milind Rau said, "It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our labour of love, The Village to global audiences."

"I believe a good horror series or movie is one that can leave you terrified to step out alone at night, where the sound of a twig snapping makes your heart skip a beat, where shadows appear to come alive around you. And I want to bring that kind of viscerally scary content to those who enjoy this genre. With The Village, I believe each one of us, the cast and crew, have managed to bring a show that will be enjoyed not only by horror genre fanatics but also everyone who appreciates the unique storyline and cinematic excellence that it offers," he added.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English.

The Village was directed by Milind Rau and produced by B S Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions.

Arya, a well-known Tamil actor, appears in the series alongside Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Maryan, Pooja Ramachandran, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani S S, John Kokken, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

