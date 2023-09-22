‘Hostel Daze’ season four official trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Makers of the comedy series ‘Hostel Daze’ on Friday unveiled the trailer of the fourth season of the show.

Taking to Instagram, The Viral Fever (TVF) shared the trailer which they captioned, “Another crazy year filled with laughter, PPOs and chaos! #HostelDazeonPrime S4 streaming from 27th September on @primevideoin.”

The fourth and final season of the show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 27.

The final season of the series will see the gang return one last time to bid farewell to their hostel lives and prepare for adulthood. Created by TVF and directed by Abhinav Anand, the six-episode series features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar in the lead roles, along with Faisal Malik, Gopal Datt, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jaimini Pathak, and Deven Bhojani as narrators.

The trailer for Hostel Daze Season Four offers a glimpse into the lives of six inseparable friends, all embarking on their final year of college. While some are diligently gearing up for their future careers, others are relishing the here and now with their tight-knit circle of friends. Amidst the roller coaster of experiences—navigating complex relationships, facing nerve-wracking job interviews, and celebrating endearing friendships—this season packs an abundance of laughter, compelling drama, and heartwarming camaraderie, making it a perfect end to the beloved journey.

Talking about the show, director Abhinav Anand said, “Shooting the final season of Hostel Daze was an emotional and bittersweet journey. I feel privileged to have had this opportunity to direct this exceptionally talented cast and crew and be a part of this beautiful series. I will always cherish the memories that we have created over the years. In this season, the students are more mature and preparing to step into their professional lives. I cannot wait for the audience to join us as the students take the last leap of their college life.”

