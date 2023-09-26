“'Hostel Daze' was like a BTech course in acting for me,” says Nikhil Vijay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Actor Nikhil Vijay, who is seen playing the role of Jhatoo in the ‘Hostel Daze’ series, shared his experience of working on season four of the popular web show.

He called the journey as emotional and liberating. Nikhil said, "It was an incredibly emotional and liberating experience. I have a memory of when the show began. I was a boy back then, with an intense love for acting and a strong determination to do whatever was necessary to pursue my dream of becoming an actor.”

He added, “However, as we approached the last day of shooting, I felt like a man who had gained a profound understanding of the art of acting. This journey reached its culmination with this show. In a curious way, I also see it similar to a B-tech course in acting for me, a blend of intense emotions and newfound liberation."

In the final season, everyone’s favourite gang – Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh aka Jaat, Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo, Nabomita, and Ankit – enters the final year of college and gear up for the ‘real world’.

Created by TVF and directed by Abhinav Anand, the six college buddies are portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar.

'Hostel Daze' Season Four will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 27.‘Hostel Daze’ captures the lives of six college students and their hostel life. Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel resident goes through.

