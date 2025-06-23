Hotter Than the Croatian Sun: Kartik Aaryan’s Shirtless Yacht Picture Breaks the Internet

Kartik Aaryan has officially wrapped a major international shoot schedule for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of himself chilling on a yacht, soaking in the scenic beauty of Croatia. His caption summed up the whirlwind shoot and the vibrant experience that came with it:

"Split 🛥 Vis ⛵️ Hvar ⛴️ Brac 🛥 Bol 🚤 Supetar, Dubrovnik & Zagreb... And it's a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri ✈️💌"

The film's schedule spanned several picturesque Croatian locations — from the serene islands of Vis and Hvar to the historic cityscapes of Dubrovnik and Zagreb. The visual diversity not only promises a cinematic treat but also hints at a story that travels through emotion, romance, and vibrant backdrops.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks one of the most anticipated films on Kartik’s slate, touted to be a blend of storytelling and grand visuals. The Croatian leg was key to capturing some of the film’s most rich and visually striking moments. With this international schedule wrapped, the film moves into its next phase of production.Kartik Aaryan, who has been balancing a packed calendar, continues to deliver back-to-back content that keeps his fan base buzzing.As Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri gears up to charm audiences with its fresh narrative, picturesque frames, and Kartik’s ever-evolving magic on screen.