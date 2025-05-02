House Arrest Controversy: Ullu App Pulls Down Show Amid Row Over Obscene Clip, NCW Summons Ajaz Khan and CEO Vibhu Agarwal

OTT Platform Ullu has taken down the controversial reality show House Arrest. It was facing a lot of backlash over its explicit content and visuals. The show was hosted by former Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan. Several political figures and viewers slammed the show for promoting vulgarity and crossing the line of acceptable content. The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Ajaz Khan and CEO of the Ullu app, Vibhu Agarwal. Both have to appear before the NCW on May 9.

Why Is House Arrest Under Fire?

A clip of House Arrest, dated April 29, is viral on social media. In that clip, Ajaz Khan is seen asking women participants to engage in intimate acts on camera. He is allegedly pressuring them despite their refusal and discomfort, reported PTI. The report also states that women were asked to undress on set. In the clip, Ajaz Khan is heard asking a female contestant to demonstrate her knowledge of sex positions. When the female contestant was hesitating, and she admitted she hadn't explored them, Khan pointedly asked, "You've never experimented?"

Widespread indignation over the forceful and graphic nature of the exchange escalates when another contender is requested to instruct her fellow competitors in mimicking different sex positions, which they execute on camera.

This incident has raised serious questions about consent and safety.

What Did NCW Say?

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that this content crosses all lines of decency. She said this kind of content degrades women’s dignity. It promotes coercion under the excuse of entertainment. It will not be tolerated.

In an official post on social media platform X, NCW posted, “NCW takes suo moto cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App’s show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent. CEO & host summoned on May 9.”

The NCW also cautioned that the show's producers and hosts may be subject to legal action under the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2023 if the accusations turn out to be true. Additionally, the NCW sent a strong message to streaming services, asking them to take responsibility and make sure that their material doesn't exploit or put women at risk for amusement purposes.

Gehna Vashisht, Nehal Vadoliya, Abha Paul, Humeira Sheikh, Sarika Salunke, Muskaan Agarwal, Ritu Rai, Ayushi Bhowmik, Simran Kaur, Jonita D'Cruz, and Naina Chabbra were among the actresses who appeared on the Ajaz Khan show. Newcomers Rahul Bhoj, Sankalp Soni, and Akshay Upadhyay were among the male participants.