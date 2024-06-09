'House Of The Dragon’ actor Ewan Mitchell admits to not having watched ‘Game Of Thrones’

Los Angeles, June 9 Actor Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon', the prequel to 'Game of Thrones', has never seen the original show as he wanted to bring something fresh.

“I haven’t seen the original 'Game of Thrones',” Mitchell said in an interview with ComicBook.

“I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen it, and I didn’t want to watch it going into this role.”

Mitchell added: "I didn’t want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind."

In December 2023, 'House of the Dragon' creator and author George R.R. Martin teased that he was already working with the writing team on Seasons 3 and 4 of the fantasy drama, reports deadline.com.

"Spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of 'House of the Dragon'," Martin wrote on his blog.

“They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough.”

Martin also said he had seen two rough-cut episodes of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, saying that he thought both episodes were just great.

He added: "(And they are not even finished yet). Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did). Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, and heart-rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all)."

