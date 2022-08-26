'House of the Dragon' gets season 2 nod from HBO

The newly premiered 'Game of Thrones' prequel series, 'House of the Dragon' has received a season 2 nod from HBO.

According to Variety, the renewal is not a surprise given the show shattered HBO's record for the biggest premiere audience ever. Nearly 10 million people tuned in across all platforms this past Sunday.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire 'House of the Dragon' team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

Set 200 years before the events of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' series and based on author George RR Martin's 'Fire & Blood' book from the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' universe, 'House of the Dragon' tells the story of House Targaryen.

With 10 episodes that cost just under USD 20 million apiece to produce, 'House of the Dragon' is a years-long effort on the part of the HBO team led by chief content officer Casey Bloys to find a worthy follow-up to 'Game of Thrones', reported Variety.

The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal, who is co-showrunner alongside 'Game of Thrones' director Miguel Sapochnik. Additional executive producers include Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor