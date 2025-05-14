Housefull 2 Actress Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia to Get Married on THIS Date

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are all set to tie the knot on June 5! The Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji actress will marry businessman Ashish Kanakia in an intimate ceremony, set to be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. As per sources, the intimate wedding ceremony will be low-key, and it will be attended by Shazahn and Ashish's family and close friends. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a sangeet ceremony and an after-party on June 7 at the same hotel.

Shazahn Padamsee, daughter of Sharon Prabhakar and the late Alyque Padamsee, got engaged to Ashish in November last year. The heartwarming engagement ceremony was followed by a roka ceremony in traditional Gujarati style on January 20. The Housefull 2 actress took to her social media handle to share dreamy glimpses of the ceremony.

Speaking about how Shazahn met Ashish, the actress had earlier stated that it was her childhood friend that connected them together, and the soon-to-be-married duo felt an instant attraction. A couple of months later, the two met for dinner and began dating soon after that. Previously, in one of the interviews, the actress had mentioned, "We laugh a lot together as he has a really fun playful side. He is an extremely warm and caring person. Although we come from different backgrounds, our core values are the same."