Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar Drops BTS Video Two Days Ahead of the Film’s Release

Housefull fans are waiting for the fifth part of the movie to hit the theatres. It will be released on June 6, 2025. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and many more actors. Two days ahead of its release, Akshay Kumar has dropped a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video from the sets of Housefull 5. The video features all the fun moments between the actors while they were shooting. Seeing actors laughing while shooting, the fans are super excited and keen to watch the fun-mystery movie. They are also loving the Bromance between Akshay and Riteish in the video.

Akshay Kumar, sharing the video on his Instagram, wrote, “Last year was all laughs, chaos, and countless memories with this mad bunch, and now we’re back, ready to bring the madness to you! Grateful for the friendships, the fun, and every moment in between. #Housefull5 hits screens this Friday!”

Akshay can be seen posing with the team, dancing with Jacqueline Fernandez, and walking on the streets. It also shows Riteish Deshmukh folding his hands while greeting Nargis Fakhri. But you cannot miss the bromance between Akshay and Riteish, which is the true highlight. The pair is seen holding hands, engaging in conversation, and having fun around each other.

The moment the video was released, fans were thrilled. Additionally, several called for Dostana 2, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar. A user wrote, “Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh just perfect for Dostana 2.” While another wrote, “I think we should cast @akshaykumar and @riteishd in dostana 2 ? @tarun_mansukhani.”

A fan who loved the chemistry of Akshay and Jacqueline wrote, “Jackie and Akshay's part was cutest.” Many users wished him all the best for the movie in the comments section.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is the fifth edition of the renowned comedy franchise. The movie is said to be one of the most expensive films of the comedy genre made in India.