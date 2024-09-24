'Housefull 5': Akshay Kumar, Johny Lever, Ranjeet pose together in BTS picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Adding to the anticipation of Housefull franchise fans, Actor Johny Lever shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of 'Housefull 5'.

Ever since the popular comedy franchise 'Housefull' announced last year that they are returning with an installment, 'Housefull 5', fans have been eagerly waiting for more details.

Johny Lever treated fans with a BTS photo on his Instagram featuring himself, Akshay Kumar and Ranjeet.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's full house or HOUSEFULL?"

Earlier this month, makers announced the exciting lineup of leading ladies. The film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Earlier in July, Sajid announced that superstar Sanjay Dutt would be joining the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.' Nadiadwala expressed immense joy at collaborating once again with Dutt, a long-time friend and colleague.

"Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey. I'm thrilled to be working with him again on Housefull 5 and look forward to many more collaborations in the future," shared Sanjay Dutt, reflecting on his deep bond with the renowned producer.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5', set entirely aboard a cruise ship, is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Mark your calendar as the film is to release on June 6, 2025, to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

