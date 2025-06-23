Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s Movie Earns ₹3.35 Cr on Third Sunday, ₹185.94 Cr Total

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan’s Housefull 5 is performing exceptionally well at the box office following its release. Although its earnings were impacted by the release of Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par, the film has bounced back and secured strong collections at the end of its third week. Let’s see how much it earned on its 17th day—that is, the third Sunday of its run.

The multi–starrer featuring Akshay Kumar, released in two climaxes and two versions, continues to entertain audiences thoroughly. Now, it’s receiving stiff competition from Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par, which hit theaters on June 20. Even so, by the end of its third week, Housefull 5 has maintained its lead.

On its third Sunday, Housefull 5 earned a healthy amount. According to the figures shared by its producers, the movie has earned ₹182.59 crore in 16 days at the Indian box office. Furthermore, according to Sacnilk reports, on its 17th day—the third Sunday—it grossed ₹3.35 crore. This brings Housefull 5’s total earnings over 17 days to ₹185.94 crore.

Meanwhile, looking at Sitare Zameen Par’s collection, on Sunday it earned ₹29 crore. So far, the data shows it made ₹23.5 crore on its third day, ₹20.2 crore on Saturday, and ₹10 crore on its opening day. Though it started slowly with a ₹10 crore opening, its earnings are now increasing steadily.

Sitare Zameen Par is directed by R. S. Prasanna and is a remake of the Spanish film Champion (2018).