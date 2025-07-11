Housefull 5 On OTT: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch the Akshay Kumar Film Online

Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar multi-starrer film Housefull 5, which was released last month on June 6, will soon be available on OTT platform. As per the reports film collected around 200 cr on box office. As per the reports film will be available on Amazon prime video. However, there is no official confirmation of the Housefull 5 OTT release.Tarun Mansukhani directed the film.

The screenplay was written by Farhad Samji and Tarun Manusukhani. Sajid Nadiadwala, Firuzi Khan, and Warda Nadiadwala produced the film under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Firuzi Khan, and Warda Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Film is set on the background of lavish cruise which revolves around the murder mystery. Along with Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar in main lead film also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh , Sonam Bajwa , Jacqueline Fernandez , Sanjay Dutt , Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff , Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh , Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan , Johnny Lever , Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, Shreyas Talpade , Soundarya Sharma , Nikitin Dheer , Archana Puran Singh , Bobby Deol and Mithun Chakraborty.

The popular Housefull series returned after almost six years with its fifth installment, Housefull 5, released in theaters on June 6, 2025. The film has two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each with a different ending. Housefull 5 has been well-received by both audiences and critics.