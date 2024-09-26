After Shahrukh Khan, the Vimal Girl Soundarya Sharma Signs Housefull 5 Opposite Akshay Kumar As the Female Lead

The Vimal girl and Bigg boss 16 fame Actor Soundarya Sharma has signed Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 as one of the female leads of the film. The film’s stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay dutt, fardeen khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakri, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea and Chitrangada Singh.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025, and Soundarya's fans are thrilled to see her make her mark on the big screen. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is anticipated to provide another uproarious experience. Akshay Kumar will reprise his role in the core cast, promising even more high-energy entertainment upon its release. Fans are eagerly looking forward to this installment, which aims to continue the trademark chaos and comedy that the Housefull series is known for.

The dentist turned actor Soundarya Sharma was recently seen in controversial Vimal Pan masala Ad opposite Shahrukh khan, Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar sparking the controversy to be seen & supporting a pan masala despite being a Dentist and a Vegan. But The girl is surely made for bigger things. Kudos to you girl. Way to go. Can’t wait to watch her on big screen and achieving heights.



