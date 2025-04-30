'Housefull 5' teaser promises a 'killer comedy' as franchise celebrates 15 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : The 'Housefull' franchise, one of Indian cinema's most successful comedy series, marks its 15th anniversary today.

To celebrate this occasion, Sajid Nadiadwala has unveiled the teaser for 'Housefull 5', which is set to release on June 6, 2025.

The 'Housefull' franchise, which first premiered in 2010, is known for its ensemble casts, absurd humour, and slapstick moments.

The first 'Housefull' movie, directed by Sajid Khan, introduced audiences to a world of chaotic comedy, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Deepika Padukone.

As the franchise enters its fifth chapter, 'Housefull 5' is set to deliver even more laughs, twists, and unexpected situations.

The teaser reveals an exciting new premise, set aboard a luxury cruise, which is expected to add a new layer of humour and spectacle to the familiar antics.

The teaser introduces an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' takes place on a luxurious cruise, offering a mix of slapstick comedy, outrageous characters, and an intricate plot filled with twists.

The teaser also leaves room for suspense for the audience, as it gives a glimpse of a masked 'killer' and introduces a new twist in the franchise.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Housefull 5' sails into cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor