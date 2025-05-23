Housefull 5 Trailer To Release On May 27 As Teaser Controversy Ends

Akshay Kumar is preparing to revive the humour with Housefull 5, the fifth installment of his cherished comedy franchise. With a high-octane teaser and hit songs like Laal Pari and Dil E Nadaan, the promotional campaign has already generated a lot of interest in the movie. There is increasing enthusiasm about the movie as it prepares for its big premiere in only 15 days. However, the film's trailer has not yet been released, which has further increased fans' curiosity and irritation despite the growing excitement. The trailer for the highly anticipated movie is expected to be released on May 27, 2025.

The film's spectacular scope and entertainment value are exemplified by the two tracks that have been released to date. However, the News18 report citing a source said that the upcoming teaser will really highlight the movie's main selling point, which is its hilarious humour. The report stated that the promotions will go full throttle from May 27 onwards. Everywhere, there will be Housefull mania. The creators and actors of this comedy series, which is the only one in Bollywood to achieve five volumes, are counting on the audience's ongoing enjoyment.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer are among the star-studded cast of Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5. Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also the producer, wrote the screenplay and story for the movie, which is scheduled to open in theatres on June 6, 2025.

Teaser Dispute:

Laal Pari, a party song by Yo Yo Honey Singh, has become a problem for Housefull 5's producers. YouTube removed the movie's teaser due to a copyright dispute after Mofusion Studios claimed ownership of the music earlier this month. The streaming service has finally restored the video amid the ongoing legal dispute.

Bollywood Hungama reports that on May 9, YouTube abruptly removed the Housefull 5 teaser, claiming Mofusion Studios' copyright claim about the song 'Laal Pari'. Because of this assertion, viewers were presented with a notice indicating that the video was unavailable. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's Sajid Nadiadwala took the YouTube issue extremely seriously. The video-sharing website was notified in writing by Yo Yo Honey Singh that he is the exclusive owner of the song's rights. Additionally, YouTube received a legal notification requesting that it reinstate the teaser.

The report added that a watertight stand was presented by the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment crew. One of the most important pieces of evidence was Yo Yo Honey Singh's authorisation letter. YouTube consequently ended the strike. On May 20, the teaser has returned on YouTube.