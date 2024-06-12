How Adrija Roy went from national-level sprinter to acting: 'Life has its way of leading us'

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Adrija Roy, who stars in the show 'Kundali Bhagya' wasn't always destined for the glitz and glamour of the acting world, as she was a dedicated athlete following her parents’ dreams of making a mark in the sports arena.

Speaking about the same, the young diva shared: "My parents wanted me to become an athlete, in fact, I have played at the national level in West Bengal and received medals in sprinting. During my college days, after participating in the annual function and theatre, I realised that I wanted to try making my career in acting."

"I believe that was the turning point in my life. Being part of these fests, I fathomed that acting is something I enjoy, which led to me giving various auditions. Eventually, the hobby turned into a passion, and my hard work paid off. My parents weren’t happy at first, but eventually, they accepted my decision. Life has its own way of leading us to where we belong. It was initially difficult to move to Mumbai from Kolkata, but all’s well that ends well," she said.

Regarding her parents, she said: "Now they are thrilled to see me as an actor and play the beautiful role of Palki in 'Kundali Bhagya'. It is a stepping stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy how my journey is panning out."

The show revolves around the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya), Karan (Shakti Anand), Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), Palki (Adrija Roy) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali).

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor