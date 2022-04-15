How Alia Bhatt embraced Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8 through her dreamy wedding outfit

From magical decor to unconventional attire, everything about star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was goals!

While Ranbir, 39 and Alia, 29 chose to tie the knot in an intimate and low-key ceremony with only the presence of their family members and close friends, the bride did make sure to focus on the detailing of her outfit.

Alia added a personalized touch to her bridal jewellery and attire, making it momentous for her special day.

For the fans, who have already scouted every bit of Alia's modish bridal attire, they must be aware that the 'Raazi' actor chose to be a Sabyasachi bride for her D-Day. Clad in the shades of ivory-gold, Ranbir and Alia looked no less than a dream couple.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actor customised her Sabyasachi saree with cute butterflies and cloud motifs embroidered on the sleeves of her blouse.

Not only this, her fans and followers are already aware of how Alia often reflects the importance of her man's lucky number '8' which also signifies 'infinity'.

Interestingly, the 'Student Of The Year' star didn't miss out to give an ode to the number on the couple's special day too.

She wore a customised mangalsutra and kaleere set that featured number 8 (or infinity) dainty trinkets etched to them. Not only this, her contemporary chooda set too had a total of eight bangles.

With all these thoughtful detailings, Alia did set an inspiration for all the soon-to-be brides who want to embrace minimalist aesthetics for their wedding looks.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Friday.

Ranbir was seen lifting up Alia Bhatt in his arms as the duo made their first media appearance as husband and wife.

Minutes before appearing in front of the media, Alia shared her official wedding pictures on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

