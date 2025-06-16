How Bobby Deol made son Aryaman’s birthday truly memorable

Mumbai, June 16 Bollywood actor Bobby Deol took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for his son Aryaman.

He made the day even more special with a rare father-son moment. The actor posted a warm message along with a candid photo, celebrating Aryaman’s growing years and expressing his love and pride. Taking to Instagram, the Animal actor posted a photo featuring him posing alongside his handsome son and captioned it, “Hey my Aryaman Happy Birthday Love you most.”

In the image, the father-son duo is seen wearing sleeveless tank t-shirts with stylish glasses. Bobby Deol's industry friends flocked to the comments section to shower love and birthday wishes on his son. Actor Darshan Kumaar commented, “Happy Birthday Aryaman Wish you the world.”

Rahul Dev wrote, “Happy birthday beta... stay blessed.” Vindu Dara Singh wished the star kid writing, “Happy birthday, handsome.”

Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja Deol in 1996, and the couple has two sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol. The ‘Gupt’ actor often shares glimpses of his life with his handsome sons on social media, delighting his followers with their striking resemblance and strong bond.

Yesterday, on the occasion of International Father’s Day, Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt message for his father and legendary actor Dharmendra, expressing love and gratitude for the guiding presence he has been in his life. Sharing their photo, Bobby wrote, “The man I am, the love I give and the strength I hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father’s Day! Love you Papa.”

On the professional front, Bobby Deol is experiencing a remarkable career revival with his gripping performances in projects like ‘Aashram’ and ‘Animal.’ The 56-year-old actor is all set to portray the iconic Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in “Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” a period action spectacle headlined by Pawan Kalyan.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, the film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in key roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor