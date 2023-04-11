How cute Ram Charan, Upasana look in these Maldives pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : The power couple in town, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela who are soon to embrace parenthood never miss chance to set some major couple goals. On Tuesday, the 'RRR' star shares a beautiful glimpse of the Maldives trip.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan dropped pictures with his wife and captioned them with a blue heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

In the first picture, the actor looked handsome in black shades and a mustard t-shirt as he poses with his beautiful wife and the couple are surrounded by a water body.

In the next image, Ram Charan shows back to the camera while he looks at the beach.

Recently, the couple had a baby shower ceremony.

Last week, Upasana shared a reel video of her baby shower ceremony. The treat was arranged by Upasana's sisters, in which family and friends came together.

The lovey-dovey moments between Ram and Upasana was a treat to watch. The couple twinned in white. While Ram wore a white shirt teaming it up with white pants, Upasana was dressed in a white easy-breezy dress. They were seen spending time at the seashore amid family gatherings.

Sharing the video, Upasana captioned it, "Soooooo grateful... for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & l Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Earlier, Upasna took to Twitter to clarify that their first baby's delivery will take place in India.

Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin.

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & l Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan made a special appearance in Salman Khan and Venkatesh in the Yentamma song from the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Adv.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor