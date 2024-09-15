How cute! Ranbir adorably poses with his daughter Raha at Kapoors Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Whenever the Kapoors get together, they make sure to steal the spotlight. And their latest Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is a proof. On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members gathered for the joyous occasion.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a series of pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family.

The first picture captures the Kapoor clan including Karisma, Kareena with her little munchkins- Taimur and Jeh, Ranbir with daughter Raha, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Aadar Jain with fiance Alekha Advani and others happily posed for a family picture.

One of the photos that caught netizens attention, where Ranbir cutely admires Raha, who can be seen sitting on his lap in a cute green ethnic dress.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's sons were twinning in blue kurtas and white pyjamas for the occasion.

Earlier this week, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were spotted performing the Ganpati Visarjan for their family's Ganpati idol.

The mother-son duo came together to celebrate the special occasion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Karisma, on the other hand, will be seen headlining 'Brown' series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan.

