How 'Dhan Te Nan' helped Shahid understand his role in 'Kaminey'

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared how the song 'Dhan Te Nan' helped him prepare for his role as 'Guddu' in the film 'Kaminey', saying it gave him an understanding of what he had to do in the movie.

Shahid and Kriti Sanon appeared on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 14' to promote their movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Among the many performances in the show, it was Anjana Padmanabhan who shone bright and once again impressed everyone by singing ‘Gulaboo’, ‘Thumkeshwari’, and ‘Dhan Te Nan’ from the movies ‘Shaandar’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Kaminey’, respectively.

Shahid was left amazed by Anjana’s performance and said: "You’re so good; you’re a powerhouse performer. And what you did with your voice today is unbelievable. You’re very special. Don’t forget that you’re outstanding!"

While listening to Anjana's rendition of ‘Dhan Te Nan’, Shahid shared that this track from the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial helped him prepare for his role as 'Guddu'.

The song was originally sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani.

Shahid said: "Before doing 'Kaminey', I had just finished 'Jab We Met' and was confused about the movie's zone. It was different from what had been introduced in India so far, so I wasn't sure how to approach it.

"I remember we were in Vishal Sir's office discussing the costume and other things when he handed me the headphones and asked me to listen to this song. That's when I first heard 'Dhan Te Nan' and it gave me an understanding of what I had to do in the movie. So, it’s because of Vishal Sir and this song that I could pull off Guddu’s role," he said.

Later, Anjana, Vishal and Shahid also grooved on the track 'Dhan Te Nan'.

