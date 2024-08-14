How does Ileana D'Cruz cope when her husband is away?

Mumbai, Aug 14 Actress Ileana D'Cruz on Wednesday revealed what she does when she misses her husband Michael Dolan, and it is one of the cutest things on the internet today.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ileana, who has 16.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a video in which we can see Ileana recording a video of her husband while they are having a meal.

It is captioned as: "When you miss the man coz he working late so you look through all the lovely videos you got of him".

The 37-year-old actress also shared another goofy video with her husband which seems to be from some vacation. It has an 'infinity' symbol as the caption.

The couple had tied the knot in May 2023, and welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023.

On the work front, she made her film debut in 2006 with the Telugu romance film 'Devadasu', directed by Y. V. S. Chowdary, and starring Ram. She has been a part of movies like 'Pokiri', 'Kedi', 'Khatarnak', 'Rakhi', 'Munna', 'Bhale Dongalu', 'Kick', 'Shakti', 'Nenu Naa Rakshasi', 'Devudu Chesina Manushulu', and 'Nanban'.

Ileana had featured in 2012 period romantic comedy 'Barfi!', written and directed by Anurag Basu, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra.

She was also a part of 2013 action comedy 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film featured Shahid Kapoor.

Other Hindi films which starred Ileana are-- 'Main Tera Hero', 'Happy Ending', 'Rustom', 'Mubarakan', 'Baadshaho', 'Raid', 'Pagalpanti', 'The Big Bull', and 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'.

She last appeared in the romantic comedy movie 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, in her directorial debut and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banner Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production.

It features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

She has been a part of music videos like -- 'Pehli Dafa', and 'Sab Gazab'.

