How Elnaaz Norouzi dives deep into human psychology for her role in ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai, June 16 Bollywood actress Elnaaz Norouzi has opened up about the intense preparation she underwent for her role in the series “The Traitors.”

She revealed that she spent months diving into books on human psychology, strategy, and deception to fully understand the complexities of her character. Speaking about her role, Norouzi told IANS, “I’ve dedicated months of preparation to truly understand the intricacies of human nature for my role in ‘The Traitors.’ I’ve immersed myself in a variety of books on reading people and understanding the art of strategy and deception. Books are my best friend.”

The Karan Johar-hosted reality show premiered on June 12 on Prime Video. The show also features names such as Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Jasmine Bhasin, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

In the reality show, participants known as ‘innocents’ must work together to uncover and eliminate the hidden ‘traitors’—a few among them secretly selected by host Karan Johar at the start of the game. Bringing the Indian version of the globally acclaimed format to audiences, Prime Video India teamed up with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Productions to adapt IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning show The Traitors.

Talking about Elnaaz Norouzi, she made her entry into the entertainment industry with her role as Zoya in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series ‘Sacred Games.’ She went on to feature in several popular web shows, including ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’, among others. Expanding her horizons internationally, she marked her Hollywood debut alongside Gerard Butler in the action thriller ‘Kandahar.’

Norouzi is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film “Hotel Tehran,” where she stars alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi. The movie is slated for release soon.

