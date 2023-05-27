How excited is Abhishek Bachchan about hosting IIFA 2023? Find out

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 : Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to showcase his hosting skills at (International Indian Film Academy Awards) IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Before taking centre stage, the 'Dasvi' star marked a stylish appearance on IIFA Rocks green carpet on Friday.

He was all suited booted for the gala. He also spoke to the media and expressed his excitement about the show.

On hosting the main award night, Abhishek said, "I am quite excited. I am not much nervous. Vicky Kaushal and I have been rehearsing together for a while now. It's almost show time now."

The actor also shared pictures from the IIFA press conference along with co-host Vicky Kaushal and he wrote in the caption, "Getting into the groove of IIFA2023 with the talented Vicky Kaushal. Looking forward to hosting and entertaining all of you. My friend Osman Abdul Razak, I hope I carried off the clothes well? Not half as cool as you, but I tried."

Abhishek has been associated with IIFA for years now. Last year, he gave an energectic performance in front of her daughter Aaradhya and wife Aishwarya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor