“How Good of an Actor He Is”: Ira Khan Cheers for Brother Junaid Khan’s Big Screen Debut in Loveyapa

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Loveyapa has finally hit theaters, receiving immense love from audiences and celebrities alike. A fresh take on modern-age love and relationships, the film has been the talk of the town since its trailer dropped. Marking both Junaid and Khushi’s theatrical debut, their performances have been widely praised by filmmakers and celebrities on social media. And Junaid's sister isn’t holding back from praising her brother’s performance. She took to social media, sharing a picture with Junaid against the film’s poster, along with a heartwarming caption expressing her pride and love for his big-screen debut.

Ira praised her brother and the film writing, “Junnu on the big screen!!🥳🥳🥰🥰 If you knew Junaid personally, you’d realize just how good of an actor he is playing this role! The whole cast has done a great job. Genuinely. From the little roles to the big ones! Junaid and @khushikapoor are such good on-screen cry-ers! Go watch Loveyappa in theatres now!!”

Junaid’s performance in Loveyapa has been receiving praise from celebrities and audiences, especially after his intense role in Maharaj. Critics lauded his powerful portrayal in Maharaj, and now he has completely transformed, effortlessly embracing a fun and romantic character, showcasing his impressive versatility as an actor.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Watch Loveyapa in cinemas now!