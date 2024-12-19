How life came full circle for Rohan Gurbaxani on ‘Bandish Bandits 2’?

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actor Rohan Gurbaxani, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released 2nd season of the streaming musical show ‘Bandish Bandits’, had a full circle moment on the show when actor Arjun Rampal walked in on the sets of the show.

Rohan , who plays a pianist, is a new entrant in the show, and his character unfolds its journey on Shreya Chaudhary’s lead character’s side of the narrative. While in the show, Rohan got to work with Arjun Rampal, it wasn't his first professional collaboration with him.

Rohan worked as an AD on ‘Rock On 2’, and for him to see Arjun on the ‘Bandish Bandits’ set, brought back a lot of memories.

He recalled that as soon as he saw Arjun Rampal on set, he was immediately transported to the time when he became a massive fan of him after he played the famous Joe Mascarenhas in ‘Rock On’.

He told IANS, “When I was in college, I had done an internship at Excel Entertainment and one of the shoots was on ‘Rock On 2’ in front of the Gateway Of India. Back then I was just an AD on his set and now I was acting in front of him in this massive show, it was a great feeling”.

“He is the epitome of coolness and you can see it in his walk, behaviour and his voice. His ease made me feel at ease”, he added.

The series is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who is known for ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Bad Newz’. It explores the debate of music being a discipline versus a means of liberation.

The show is produced by Still & Still Moving Pictures and directed by Anand Tiwari from a script written by Bindra, Tiwari and Lara Chandni. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

