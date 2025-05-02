How Mayur More left co-actors panicked with his prank on sets of ‘Black, White & Gray – Love Kills’

Mumbai, May 2 Actor Mayur More recently gave his co-stars quite a scare on the sets of “Black, White & Gray – Love Kills” when a playful prank took a surprising turn.

Mayur pulled off a moment that left everyone momentarily panicked before bursting into laughter, adding a dose of fun and spontaneity to the shoot. Talking about the prank, Mayur revealed, “I'm really into wildlife, so shooting in a tiger reserve was a dream. Every day, I hoped to spot a tiger, but after 10–12 days with no sightings and only reports from forest officers about past tiger movements, I started getting restless. Bored of waiting, Palak and I decided to prank the crew. I hid a speaker under some leaves and played a tiger growl through my phone. The forest was silent, so when the sound played, the crew panicked, looking around for the tiger. I couldn’t stop laughing and that’s when they realized I was behind it.”

He added, “Later it struck me, if I kept pulling pranks like this and there was an actual tiger call next time, people might think it was just another joke. That could be dangerous. So, I stopped immediately. That day was the first and last time I pulled a stunt like that.”

On a related note, directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal and produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar, the show features an ensemble cast including Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, Kamlesh Sawant, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The series also features a foreign journalist, Daniel Gray, who investigates a case involving four murders, all seemingly tied to a single suspect—a young man from a financially struggling background.

“Black, White & Gray – Love Kills” streams from 2nd May on Sony LIV. The story revolves around a journalist delving into a string of murders connected to a young man hailing from an underprivileged background.

