How Nimrat Kaur turned from fit to fat to play Bimmo in 'Dasvi'

Mumbai, April 20 Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, who was recently seen essaying the role of Bimla Devi "Bimmo" Chaudhary in social comedy "Dasvi", has shared her body transformation journey on her social media and made a thought-provoking remark about body positivity.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a collage of before and after pictures where she can be seen wearing the same athleisure clothing. She also shared a long note. In the caption, the actress wrote: "Weigh on it. Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won't speak."

In her note, she said: "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime."

The actor said that the size up for "Dasvi" led her to touch above 15 kilos from her usual body weight. She said that while she relished the process after an initial hesitation, a few people around her often gave her snide remarks or an unsolicited advice about her eating habits.

"This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I've learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me," she went on to say in her note.

Urging people to be more mindful, sensitive, and empathetic towards each other, she concluded: "Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's."

