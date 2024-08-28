How Pankaj Tripathi's birthday adds to his social media woes

Mumbai, Aug 28 Actor Pankaj Tripathi has opened up on his 'no-birthday' policy, sharing his views about the birthday celebrations done on the social media now a days.

In a podcast with Samdish Bhatia, titled 'Unfiltered by Samdish', Pankaj expressed the reason why he doesn't celebrates his birthday.

The video shows Samdish asking Pankaj: "aapka janamdin kab aata hai?" (When is your birthday?)

To which Pankaj replies, "Mera toh ...5 September... sahi hai aapka kehna, lekin usmein bhi kahani hai... do hain-- ek September 5, aur ek September 28 hai. Ek toh aaj kal ye alag samasya hai, social media ka daur, ye bhi meri ek pareshani hai pichle kayi dino se."

(My is 5 September... What you say is right, but there is also a story in it... There are two dates - one is September 5, and another is September 28. Well, today the era of social media, this is also a problem of mine from the past few days.)

Samdish says, "kya hai exactly?"

Pankaj went on to say,"Ki ye janamdin ke din itna hota hai ki jiska janamdin hota hai, usko din bhar laga dete hai Twitter par Facebook par aur jahan tahan baithe raho. Dhanyawad, thank you, bada acha laga. Aree janamdin hai chhod do yaar.."

(What happens on birthday is that people keep posting about them on Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

"Ye to ban kar dena chahiye ki janamdin social media par nahi manana hai.. aadmi apne mann ka jo karna hai kare. Din bhar reply karne baitha hai, ya chaar ladka lagaya hai. Agar follower zyada hai toh ladke hi lagana padega na," he said.

(It should be banned that birthdays are not celebrated on social media.. A person should do what he/she wants.)

The 47-year-old actor ended saying, "Mai aam taur par janamdin manane wala vyakti nahi hoon.Haan mujhe badi jhijhak hoti hai."(I am not usually a birthday person. Yes, I am very hesitant.)

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was recently seen in horror comedy 'Stree 2'.

He next has 'Metro In Dino' in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor