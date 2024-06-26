How Parul Gulati's social media experience helped her prep for ‘#BlueTickVerified’

Mumbai, June 26 Actress Parul Gulati, who has worked in shows such as “P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke”, “Selection Day” and the film “Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout” among many others, has talked about how her social media experience helped to prep for the upcoming show ‘#BlueTickVerified’.

“#BlueTickVerified” revolves around a young girl seeking validation and her existence on social media through the coveted blue tick verification.

Parul said: "Being savvy with social media and running a popular social media-driven brand has given me unique insights that were invaluable in preparing for ‘#BlueTickVerified’. The show dives deep into the psyche of a young girl who equates her worth with social media validation, a reality many people face today.”

Having first-hand experience in navigating the world of social media, both as an influencer and as a businesswoman, she said that she was able to bring a lot of authenticity to the character.

"In real life, I’ve gained popularity on social media, which helped me build my own business in the beauty and care industry. This journey taught me a lot about the highs and lows of seeking validation online and the importance of finding a balance,” she said.

“Bringing these experiences into my role in ‘#BlueTickVerified’ was a fascinating process. It allowed me to channel my real-life experiences into a reel-life narrative that I believe many will resonate with."

"I am excited for the audience to witness this story and hope it sparks important conversations about the impact of social media on our lives."

