How 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Raymon Kakar celebrate Eid on set

Mumbai, April 11 The 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Raymon Kakar have extended their warm greetings on the occasion of Eid, and shared how they enjoyed the Iftaari time with everyone on set of the show.

Raymon, who essays the role of Dua in the show, said: "Eid is really special for me, and I have so many memories celebrating the festival with my friends, family, and now with the 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' family. The whole month, I enjoyed the Iftaari time with everyone on set, every day we used to look forward to the evening break."

"In fact, once we all actually decided to prepare something from our home and get it for everyone to eat during iftar, like a potluck, it was really fun. Every year, I make sure to visit my friend's place in Mumbai and enjoy the delicious Sheer Khurma her mom makes," she shared.

Raymon added: "I hope this Eid brings in a lot of love and happiness in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your family."

Dheeraj plays the role of Subhaan in the show.

The actor said: "As we immersed ourselves in the sacred spirit of Ramzan, our bonds on the sets of 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' grew stronger than ever. Sharing the blessings of this holy month with my cherished co-stars has been a humbling and enriching experience."

"Portraying a Muslim character has deepened my understanding of the nuances and significance of Ramzan, allowing me to appreciate its essence on the deepest level. Together, we embraced the values of compassion, unity, and gratitude, weaving memories that will forever illuminate our journey. Ramzan Mubarak, from our hearts to yours," he added.

The show has taken a 22-year leap and is now revolving around the journey of Dua’s daughters - half-sisters Ibaadat (Haider and Ghazal’s daughter), and Mannat (Haider and Dua’s daughter), who are against the misuse of the law that allows polygamy by men.

Dheeraj alongside Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor are playing the pivotal roles of Subhaan, Ibaadat and Mannat, respectively.

The show airs on Zee TV.

