How Ratan Tata’s life inspired singer Rina Charaniya

Mumbai, Oct 24 Singer and mountaineer Rina Charaniya, also known as Rii, has successfully summited Carstensz Pyramid on October 12.

This peak is renowned for being one of the most technically challenging climbs in the Seven Summits project. Rii is well-known for her popular songs, including "Aadha Chaand," "Baatein Uski," and "Phir Mulaqat." Talking about the climb, she shared in a statement, “Located on the island of New Guinea in Indonesia, the Carstensz Pyramid rises to an elevation of 4,884 meters and is renowned for its technical difficulty and harsh, unpredictable weather conditions. This climb marked the third peak I've conquered as part of my Seven Summits journey, a prestigious challenge to scale the highest mountains on each continent.” Charaniya added, “The climb itself was infamous for its sheer rock faces and ever-changing weather. As I began my summit push, I faced a ferocious combination of wind, rain, and snowstorms. The near-vertical rock walls and knife-edged ridges became even more treacherous as the weather worsened. Strong winds threatened to destabilize my footing, with visibility dropping rapidly. Every step required focus and careful judgment. Despite the adversity, I pushed through, navigating the fixed lines with precision while contending with icy conditions on the limestone rocks.” She went on to explain that reaching the base camp was an adventure in itself, as the remote area can only be accessed by helicopter or through several days of gruelling trekking across challenging terrain.

Rina Charaniya has dedicated this accomplishment to her lifelong idol, the late Ratan Tata. Inspired by his life during her own challenges, she noted that the Tata Hospital was instrumental in saving her father's life during his fight with lung cancer. Coincidentally, this was the same year she faced setbacks in her music career. Nevertheless, she aims to embody the resilience and grace that Tata represented. “I deeply admire him for his humility and ethical approach to business. He has left behind a profound legacy of compassion and integrity. His unwavering commitment to prioritizing people and animals over profit shone through in his philanthropic efforts and initiatives, transforming countless lives in the process. I’ve been following his footsteps since a very young age, and it was my dream to meet him one day, but unfortunately, I couldn’t,” Rina Charaniya further mentioned.

Charaniya concluded by saying that after recently conquering the Carstensz Pyramid, she feels it is essential to dedicate this summit to Ratan Tata as a tribute to his remarkable legacy.

