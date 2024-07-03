How social media has been a game-changer for actress Shivangi Verma

Mumbai, July 3 Actress Shivangi Verma has shared how social media has played a significant role in her life and career, calling it a game-changer and blessing for artistes like her.

Known for her work in the show 'Choti Sarrdaarni', Shivangi said: "Social media plays a very important role in my life. It's a game-changer. If used right, it can take someone from zero to 100 in terms of fame and recognition. For artistes like me, who might not have received the respect they deserve solely based on their talent, social media has been a blessing."

"Initially, I was hesitant about it, but my mother encouraged me to showcase my work and personality online. As a result, things started working in my favour. I've been cast in significant projects through social media, such as the biggest music album of my career with Himesh Reshammiya and other projects in 2021," she said.

The actress also said that she stays in touch with many influential casting directors and industry people through her social media platforms.

"However, I also understand the importance of setting boundaries. Too much of anything can be harmful. Social media can expose us to all kinds of people, both good and bad, and sometimes inappropriate content. But despite its downsides, I find social media to be the best thing."

"Social media has enhanced my career significantly, adding more stars to it. Through social media, people have come to know me better and more deeply. Many of my casting opportunities have come directly from social media, and I believe it will continue to play a crucial role in my career growth,” she added.

On the algorithm changes and fluctuations in views on reels, Shivangi said that she takes social media seriously but does not get frustrated when her reels do not receive views. Instead, she works harder to improve her content and increase their circulation.

