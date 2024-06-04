How Sumit Aroraa manages stress while managing demands of daily soap

Mumbai, June 4 Actor Sumit Aroraa shared how working on television means a daily grind, and with the summer heat, it can be physically exhausting too, but he manages to sustain himself by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, and staying hydrated.

Sumit, who is seen as Ajeet in the show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', agrees that with a daily soap in hand, it’s sometimes hard to get those quality personal moments, but he stressed that it’s about finding the balance and enjoying those little moments.

"It's essential to listen to my body and rest whenever necessary. Mental resilience and a supportive team also play crucial roles in enduring physical demands. I make sure to rest whenever possible, maintain a healthy diet, and practice relaxation techniques to manage stress," he said.

Sumit said: "Working on a daily soap means there's rarely a chance for holidays. To manage personal time amid a busy schedule, I prioritise and plan meticulously. I ensure that any free time, however small, is spent meaningfully with family and friends. It's all about finding a balance and making the most of the little moments."

Sumit is fond of night shoots and finds them challenging, but he mentioned that he had become accustomed to them over time.

The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia as Mohan and Neeharika Roy as Radha. It airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor