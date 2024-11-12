"How time flies": Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Slumdog Millionaire' clocks 16 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : As the iconic film 'Slumdog Millionaire' clocked 16 years since its release, actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to share his thoughts on the movie and how quickly "time flies."

Taking to his Instagram Story, the 'Laadla' actor posted a collage of stills from the film, along with a note on the opportunities the film has brought him and the lasting impact it has had.

He wrote, "On the 12th of November, 16 years ago, Slumdog Millionaire released in North America and spread like wildfire all over the planet... how time flies. This film keeps on giving, not only enriching my life with cherished relationships but also, in a rare way, continuing to provide financially. In today's world, that's something special. I'll always be grateful for the opportunity and for the incredible people who made it possible, especially Danny Boyle, Paul Smith, and Christian Colson."

Slumdog Millionaire, released in 2008, was based on Vikas Swarup's novel Q & A and tells the story of Jamal Malik, a young man from Mumbai's slums who wins a fortune on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Dev Patel played the lead role, while Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the charismatic game show host Prem Kumar became one of the standout performances in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa, both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

