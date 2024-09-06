How to Dress for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebrity-Inspired Looks from Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ganeshotsav, one of the most eagerly awaited festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka, kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, September 7. This vibrant celebration begins in the month of Bhadrapada, with devotees setting up elaborate Ganpati pandals and visiting renowned temples to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. It’s a time for bringing Ganpati idols home, observing fasts, and preparing for worship.

As people dress up to visit public pandals and celebrate with friends and family, here are some celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to help you look fabulous for the occasion:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Anarkali Suit is one of the occasion perfect ethnic look that you can consider wearing. Take inspiration from a stunning actor’s white and golden-bordered anarkali set, complemented with jumka and juti for an elegant touch.

Shraddha Kapoor: If you prefer saris, go for a stylish and rich fabric like Shraddha Kapoor's satin sari with a scalloped border and embroidered blouse. This combination is perfect for a chic and graceful appearance.

Deepika Padukone: Embrace Deepika Padukone’s sari look for a festive touch. Her red bandhani work sari, paired with a gajra-tied hairdo, creates a ravishing and traditional look ideal for Ganeshotsav.

Ananya Panday: For those who love lehenga cholis, take inspiration from Ananya Panday’s purple embroidered lehenga choli. She completed her look with a stunning necklace and earrings, perfect for a festive celebration.

Sonakshi Sinha: If you’re a fan of bright colors, consider a red gold embroidered classic salwar set like Sonakshi Sinha’s. This vibrant choice is ideal for pujas and rituals, adding a touch of elegance to your celebration.