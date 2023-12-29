How to layer fashionably in winter? Take cue from Parineeti's latest Instagram picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Actor Parineeti Chopra is making sure to inspire her fans with her winter looks. And her latest pictures are the proof.

Taking to Instagram story, Parineeti treated fans with a new picture.

The images captured Parineeti smiling, posing and flaunting her outfit.

She can be seen wearing a beige-hued overcoat that she teamed up with a black-white sweater and beanie cap.

Parineeti opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her tresses open to stay warm in the chilling winter.

Recently, she dropped a special Christmas post and that too for her husband and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

She uploaded a romantic picture with Raghav. In the image, she is seen leaning towards Raghav as he holds her.

Apart from the couple's romance, what caught our attention was Parineeti's winter outfit.

She wore a black outfit and matching boots. She tied her hair in a bun. Raghav was seen in a blue shirt, beige pants, black coat and brown shoes.

Meanwhile, she is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Chamkila'.

Parineeti recently revealed that she gained 15 kg for her role in Imtiaz Ali's film.

And now, to shed those extra kilos, she has resumed working out.

On Instagram, Parineeti shared a short video of herself working out at the gym. In the post's caption, she shared that she spent six months last year singing in AR Rahman's studio and then eating junk food, so she could put on 15 kg for the film.

"I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine," she wrote.

"Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role," Parineeti added.

Speaking of 'Chamkila', the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The highest-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor